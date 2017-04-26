Marshals Warn of Jury Duty Scam

The U-S Marshals Service for the Middle District of Alabama has issued a reminder about an ongoing jury-duty phone scam. People are warned to be vigilant against scammers posing as a U-S Marshal, Deputy Marshal or other law enforcement officials. The scheme basically involves someone posing as a law enforcement representative calling people to advise that they have missed federal jury duty. The scammer then says arrest can be avoided by paying a fine immediately. At that point information is provided on how the fine can be paid. U-S Marshals want the public to know that Federal Courts do not call prospective jurors or ask for money or personal identification information. Anyone receiving a “Jury Duty Scam” phone call should report it, with any available caller ID information, to the local U-S Marshals Service office or FBI office.