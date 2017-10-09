Making Contact: Mrs. Hamer, Echoes Airs Tonight

Tonight's regularly scheduled program Biz Talk MGM is taking a break for the Columbus Day holiday. In place of it, WVAS will broadcast a half-hour special "Mrs. Hamer, Echoes" part of the Making Contact series, a weekly magazine/documentary style public affairs program distributed through Public Radio Exchange. The program examines the words and brief context of the life of civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer, who would have turned 100 on October 6. The program also features excerpts of archived recordings from some of her contemporaries who were members of SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee) and some Mississippi sharecroppers. "Mrs. Hamer, Echoes" will air at 6 p.m. on FM 90.7 WVAS.