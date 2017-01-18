Local YMCA introduces Food Mobile

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery announced the operation of it’s first-ever food mobile on Tuesday. The food mobile, called “The Brown Bag Bus”, will provide fresh, healthy meals to communities facing hunger. President and CEO of the Greater Montgomery YMCA, Gary Cobbs says the mobile initiative will serve as a nutrition education and food assistance outreach hub. The bus features seating for 30 children, pull-out tents and chairs for outside eating and a kitchen for nutrition education. Cobbs says no child should spend time worrying about their next meal, and with this new program it is our hope to ensure that every person in our community has access to healthy and nutritional foods. The YMCA estimates the food program will provide 100 meals per day during the school year and 1,000 meals per week during the summer. Coca-Cola sponsored the project, providing the YMCA with a $50,000 grant. Coca-Cola’s sales center manager, Matt Flurry says this initiative will help further Coca-Cola’s commitment to combat obesity in the community. Cobbs said The Y has already begun putting together a route for The Brown Bag Bus. On Tuesday afternoon, the bus made its first stop at the Cleveland Avenue YMCA where children were able to get on the bus and eat a healthy snack.