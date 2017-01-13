How Do Trees Collaborate?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Networks
About Suzanne Simard's TED Talk
Ecologist Suzanne Simard shares how she discovered that trees use underground fungi networks to communicate and share resources, uprooting the idea that nature constantly competes for survival.
About Suzanne Simard
Suzanne Simard is a professor of forest ecology at the University of British Columbia. Her work demonstrated that these complex, symbiotic networks in our forests mimic our own neural and social networks. She has thirty years of experience studying the forests of Canada.
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.