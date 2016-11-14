Homicide Investigation Underway in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting from this weekend. They say 35 year old James Horn of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 34-hundred block of East Street. East street is located just off Fairground Road. At this time police say they have no suspects in the case. Information about what led to the shooting has not been released. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP, or the Secret Witness Line at 262-4-thousand or Montgomery police at 652-2831.