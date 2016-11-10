Greenville Police Chief Retires

Lonzo Ingram is retiring after 45 years in law enforcement, the last 32 as Greenville's police chief. Ingram says he had been thinking about it for a few months and finally decided it was time. Ingram officially retires Jan. 1 but his last day was Friday. He took over as Greenville's police chief in March 1985. During his time as chief, Ingram lost an officer in the line of duty in 1994 and during the late 90's he worked another case involving the brutal slaying of a high school senior. The 67 year old Ingram says he never grew up wanting to be a cop but had dreams of writing songs and singing. He says he plans to concentrate on that in retirement.