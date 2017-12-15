Friday News Roundup - International

Rex Tillerson is ready to talk.

The U.S. Secretary of State says he’s open to negotiating with North Korea without preconditions.



“Let’s just meet and let’s — we can talk about the weather if you want,” Tillerson said on Tuesday in Washington. “We can talk about whether it’s going to be a square table or a round table if that’s what you’re excited about. But can we at least sit down and see each other face to face? And then we can begin to lay out a map, a roadmap of what we might be willing to work towards.”

