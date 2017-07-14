Friday News Roundup - Domestic

By editor 37 minutes ago
  • Donald Trump, Jr., son of US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.
    Donald Trump, Jr., son of US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.
    SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

It’s been a week with a high Russian character count. 1A considers “nothing burgers,” an iceberg the size of Delaware and whether Venus Williams can reign supreme again at Wimbledon. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson to talk about the week’s top national news stories.

GUESTS

Stephen Dinan, Political editor, The Washington Times

Amy Walter, National editor, Cook Political Report; @amyewalter

Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2017 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.