Four Die in Macon County Accident

Four people were killed in a traffic accident in Macon County Saturday night. State Troopers are reporting the two-vehicle crash occurred when a van and pickup truck collided on Alabama Highway 186 about three miles northeast of Tuskegee. Both drivers were killed along with two passengers in the van. Troopers have identified the four as 45 year old Gladys Yvonne Rush, 51 year old Lisa Maria Robertson and 43 year old Joshua Emile West, all of Montgomery – and Brent Benjamin Cobb of Madison, Wisconsin. A cause remains under investigation.