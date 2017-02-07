Former Governor Don Seigelman Could Be Released This Week

Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman could be released from prison this week. So says his former aide Chip Hill. According to Hill, Siegelman was told he would be released to house arrest Wednesday from a federal prison in Louisiana. The 70 year old Democrat is nearing the end of a 6 and a half year sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice. Siegelman was convicted of selling an appointment to a state health board in exchange for donations to his 1999 lottery campaign. Chip Hill said Monday that the former governor's friends and family are "very excited about his release and very much look forward to seeing him." Justin Long, a federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman, said he couldn't confirm Hill's account.