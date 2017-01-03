Former Alabama Governor Albert Brewer Dies

Former Alabama Gov. Albert Brewer has died at the age of 88. Brewer reshaped public education during a fill-in term and then championed constitutional reform as the elder statesman of state politics. Gov. Robert Bentley in a Monday statement about Brewer's death said the state had lost a great leader. Wayne Flynt, a Southern history expert at Auburn University called Brewer "the only governor we had who ever came close to being a 'New South' governor." He assumed the office of governor when Governor Lurleen Wallace died in 1968. Brewer was Lt. Governor at the time.