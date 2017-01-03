Former Alabama Gov. Albert Brewer has died at the age of 88. Brewer reshaped public education during a fill-in term and then championed constitutional reform as the elder statesman of state politics. Gov. Robert Bentley in a Monday statement about Brewer's death said the state had lost a great leader. Wayne Flynt, a Southern history expert at Auburn University called Brewer "the only governor we had who ever came close to being a 'New South' governor." He assumed the office of governor when Governor Lurleen Wallace died in 1968. Brewer was Lt. Governor at the time.
Former Alabama Governor Albert Brewer Dies
By Marcus Hyles • 56 seconds ago