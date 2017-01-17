Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb Eyes Run for Governor

Former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Sue Bell Cobb is considering making a run for governor in 2018. Cobb said she is getting encouragement to run by supporters, but has not made a decision. She is not the only Democrat eyeing a run. Saying they refuse to cede the state without a fight to the GOP, a number of prominent Democrats are weighing their options in 2018. That includes former congressman Parker Griffith, who unsuccessfully challenged Bentley in 2014 and outgoing House Minority Leader Craig Ford of Gadsden. Cobb, who resigned from her post in 2011 before her term was complete, said the state has substantial problems, including in education and the loss of rural hospitals. It is nearing two decades since a Democrat won the governor's office.