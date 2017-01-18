Former Alabama Attorney General Being Considered for Supreme Court

President-elect Donald Trump has met with one of the judges on his short list for potential Supreme Court nominees. Judge William Pryor, an Alabama-based judge on the 11th U-S Circuit Court of Appeals, reportedly met with Trump in New York Saturday, according to the Associated Press. Trump said last week that he would select a candidate to fill the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia within his first two weeks in office. He has promised to seek someone in the conservative's mold and said he is working from a list of 21 people, mainly conservative state and federal judges in their 50s. Pryor was Alabam's attorney general from 1997 to 2004. There is no indication that Trump has made a final decision.