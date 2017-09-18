The Emmys Make History

Last night’s Emmy Awards had several firsts:

Lena Waithe became the first black woman to win for best writing for a comedy, for “Master of None”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus became the first actor to win six consecutive Emmys for playing the same character

Donald Glover became the first African-American director to win the Emmy for directing a comedy, for “Atlanta” (and Glover is the first actor to win an Emmy for directing a show he was in since 1977)

Riz Ahmed became the first Asian man to win an Emmy for acting

Hulu became the first streaming service to win the award for best drama series for “The Handmaid’s Tale”

And Sean Spicer was the first former White House Press Secretary to use the Emmys stage to joke about telling potential mistruths.

We’ll get into the groundbreaking and cringeworthy moments from a historic awards show.

