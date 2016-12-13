Elementary students receive new bikes

Being on time for school and having good behavior is essential to learning and for students at Davis Elementary school, it’s also an easy way to grab a new bicycle. 30 students grades K through second exceeded in attendance and behavior goals for the month of December. Principal Aleysia Abernathy-Alves said the students were entered into the drawing for the new bicycles based on a point system. The points were split between attendance, no tardiness, no checkouts and utilizing conflict resolutions. Principal Alves said the point system helps its positive behavior intervention support program. First Grade parent, Ashley Turner said she’s proud to know that she too plays a role in her son’s achievement. The bikes and helmets were donated by Academy Sports and Outdoor. Store representative, Brenden Swanson said the greatest reward was seeing the excitement on the student’s faces when their names were called for their new bikes.