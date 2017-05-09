Dozens of Bills in Limbo as Session Winds Down

Legislators today begin the final six days of the regular session that will determine the fate of dozens of bills. One of the more prominent pieces of legislation outlines new legislative districts. Federal judges ordered the state to redraw lines before the 2018 election after ruling the districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered along racial lines. Black lawmakers say the updated maps contain very few changes. Lawmakers are also bringing back up the prison construction plan. Autism legislation, child care regulations and the state budgets are awaiting decision as well in the last days of the session.