Don Jr.'s E-mails And The President's Disappearing Act

News that the President Donald Trump’s eldest son took a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer knowing it was part of a Russian attempt to help his father win the election has everyone in Washington talking.

Everyone, that is, except the president.

At a press briefing Tuesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders relayed only a short statement from the president calling Donald Trump Jr. “a high quality person” and referring all further questions to outside counsel.

Apart from a few tweets, President Trump “has been hidden from public view since returning last weekend from a divisive international summit,” according to the Washington Post.

So … where is he?

GUESTS

Ashley Parker, White House reporter, The Washington Post

