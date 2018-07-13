Don Byron On Piano Jazz

Pulitzer Prize finalist and 2007 Guggenheim Fellow Don Byron is a prodigious multi-instrumentalist and composer. One of the most inventive and compelling musicians of his generation, he is credited for reviving interest in the jazz clarinet, his primary instrument. He has presented projects at major music festivals around the world and is known for playing in a wide variety of genres. In this 1999 Piano Jazz session, Byron demonstrates his flexibility and duets with McPartland on "Perdido," "Mood Indigo" and a creative free piece.

Originally broadcast Spring 1999.

Set list:

"Perdido" (Drake, Lengsfelder, Tizol)

"Mood Indigo" (Ellington, Bigard, Mills)

"Klezmer Music" (Traditional)

"Lotus Blossom" (Strayhorn)

"All Too Soon" (Ellington, Sigman)

"Jubilee Stomp" (Ellington)

"Dizzy Fingers" (Confrey)

"Free Piece" (McPartland, Byron)

"Main Stem" (Ellington)

