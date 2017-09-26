Diversity Summit Underway in Montgomery

“Diversity and Inclusion: So Now What?” is the theme of this year’s Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Diversity Summit. The event is happening today at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa at the Convention Center from 9 am to 5 pm. The summit puts the focus each year on the importance of diversity and inclusion at the workplace featuring panelists and speakers from all over the country. The keynote speaker this year is Rosanna Durruthy, the Head of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at LinkedIn. A new feature of the summit actually began yesterday. That’s the Small Business and Entrepreneur Series. It continues today. Presenting Sponsor of the Diversity Summit is Stivers Ford Lincoln. Alabama State University is the reception sponsor.