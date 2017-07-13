Dan Auerbach, 'Trouble Waits For You' (Live)

The Black Keys frontman and all-star producer Dan Auerbach settled into his Nashville studio to record his second solo album, Waiting On A Song, with some of the legendary musicians based into the city. The acoustic set he performed for KCRW featured many new tracks — including this unreleased song, "Trouble Waits For You."

SET LIST

"Trouble Waits For You"

Photo: Brian Lowe/KCRW.



Watch Dan Auerbach's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

