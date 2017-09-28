Coming To America … It's Complicated

Who can come to America has changed yet again.

The latest version of the Trump administration’s travel ban restricts entry for visitors from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad, breaking with the ban’s past targeting of majority-Muslim countries.

President Trump says his priority is still protecting Americans from terrorism, but this latest round of changes to the ban has caused further confusion.



Making America Safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.https://t.co/KJ886okyfC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017



The U.S. Supreme Court was set to hear oral arguments over the travel ban in October, but that’s off the table now that the restrictions have a wider reach.

Will the third version of this policy stick?

GUESTS

Krishnadev Calamur, Senior editor, The Atlantic @kcalamur

Doris Meissner, Former Commissioner of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS); senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, where she directs the Institute’s U.S. immigration policy work @MigrationPolicy

Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of Emgage, a group that fosters Muslim American political engagement; adjunct professor, Georgetown School of Foreign Service; former senior policy adviser to UN Ambassador Samantha Power; former Syria Outreach Coordinator at the U.S. Department of State; former provincial affairs officer for Anbar, Iraq at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad from 2007 to 2008, during the Surge @WaelAlzayat

Omar Jadwat, Director, ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project; he has litigated lawsuits challenging the Trump administration’s travel bans @OmarJadwat

John Banzhaf, Public interest law professor, George Washington University School of Law @profbanzhaf

