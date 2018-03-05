Bridge Crossing Jubilee draws thousands

Thousands of people participated in the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma over the weekend. The 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday drew everyday citizens as well as civil rights activists. Several members of Congress were on hand for the commemoration. Congressman John Lewis of Georgia led the crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge yesterday. He was among those that were beaten and injured in the original march. That violence set the stage for the Selma-to-Montgomery march, which helped build support for congressional approval of the Voting Rights Act months later.