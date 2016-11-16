Bibb County Sheriff Found Shot to Death

Bibb County Sheriff Keith Hannah has been found dead at his office in the central Alabama town of Centreville. District Attorney Michael Jackson says Hannah's body was discovered this morning. He says Hannah was located in a bathroom connected to the sheriff’s office. Jackson says preliminary evidence indicates Hannah died of a gunshot wound, but there was no immediate indication of any foul play. The prosecutor says an autopsy will be conducted to determine whether the sheriff’s death was a homicide, a suicide, an accident or something else. Hannah was first sworn in as sheriff in 2003. He first went to work with the sheriff's office as a deputy at age 21.