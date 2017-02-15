Best Public Affairs - Perspectives 2016

WVAS News weekly talk show 90.7 Perspectives had another banner year in 2016, managing to take the pulse of Montgomery and surrounding communities. The nation reached a flash point last year between law enforcement and citizens with violence flaring on both sides of the badge. The Perspectives talk show hosted a town hall meeting for the purpose of bringing together local residents and members of area police departments. This entry replays various portions of the town hall meeting, capturing the spirit of the event.