One of two entries in the Best Newscast category from WVAS. This entry features Brittney Jones Dabney at the anchor desk. The lead story is from Baton Rouge, where three police officers were killed and three others injured. Other stories have to do with the removal of Alabama's Chief Justice Roy Moore and a proposal to build a new mosque in Montgomery. 

This is one of two representative newscasts to be considered in the Best Newscast category.