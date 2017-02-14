Best Newscast Entry - 4/6/16

This is another representative newscast from the staff of WVAS. Anchored by Marcus Hyles the report leads with the call for impeachment of Governor Robert Bentley. It is followed by stories detailing the override of the governor's veto of the general fund budget, a regional casino's efforts to reopen in the face of court rulings, confusion over new work requirements for food stamps and a safe driving campaign by local police. It demonstrates all the reportorial and delivery skills the staff employs on a daily basis.