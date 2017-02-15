Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event - Election Night

WVAS News provided extensive coverage of the general election on November 8. Anchor Robb Taylor mediated an ongoing discussion with our panel of experts - Adjunct Professor of Political Science at Alabama State University Dr. D'Linell Finley and Professor of Humanities at Alabama State University Dr. Robert White - during the evening and also fielded calls from our slate of reporters. Stationed at the Montgomery Election Center for the evening was reporter Brittney Jones Dabney. Reporter Melanie Hogan offered reports from the State Republican Headquarters while staff member Kevin Sinclair handled the Democratic side of things. Finally, station manager Candy Capel set up shop at a watch party on the campus of Alabama State University to gauge reaction from students as the returns came in for the night.