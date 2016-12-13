Bentley Prepares to Interview Sessions Replacement

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley is reportedly preparing to interview replacements for U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions. President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Sessions to serve as U.S. Attorney General. Sessions will most likely step down if he is confirmed. The Governor will name an interim replacement for Session’s seat until an election can be held to fill it for the remainder of Session’s term which ends in 2020. Interviews for Session’s replacement could begin this week. Bentley has said that he is looking for a conservative who will fit with Trump's agenda.