ASU Citywide Job Fair Set for Wednesday

Alabama State University is holding its citywide Job Fair Wednesday. Over 70 employers have been confirmed for the event looking to hire talented local residents of Montgomery and the river region. The job fair is set for 9 am until 12:30pm in the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome. It is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Alabama State University Office of Career Services. Those attending the fair are asked to wear appropriate business attire and to have several copies of up-to-date resumes.