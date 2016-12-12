Arrest Made in Montgomery Murder

Detectives now say it appears an argument led to a fatal shooting on the first day of this month in Montgomery. The homicide occurred on Millard Fuller Road December First when 23 year old Breyuane Sanders was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have now charged 23 year old Demetric Jackson with one count of capital murder in the shooting. He has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.