Amy Seimetz: Based On The Hit Movie

A true multi-hyphenate, Amy Seimetz is a director, actor, producer, and writer, who Ice-T once called "freaky-deaky" on the set of Law and Order: SVU. As an actor, she's also appeared in Stranger Things, Alien: Covenant, and The Killing.

Currently, this accomplished multitasker is the co-creator and executive producer of the Starz series The Girlfriend Experience, an adaptation of Steven Soderbergh's film of the same name. The upcoming second season makes a huge departure from traditional television storytelling conventions. This time around, Seimetz and co-creator Lodge Kerrigan each wrote their own plot arc with different characters, and their episodes will air in alternating order.

Inspired by this adaptation, we challenged her to a game about hit movies that were turned into (usually not-so-hit) TV shows.

