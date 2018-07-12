Altercation leads to the death of two women

Police have released the names of the two women shot to death in Montgomery Tuesday night. The incident happened at around 7:45pm in the 47-hundred block of Narrow Lane Road. Investigators say several people were at the scene when shots were fired. It’s now being reported that 41 year old Cynthia Hand and 29 year old Erica Allen received fatal gunshot wounds.

Police have said an argument among a group of people escalated into the violence. No arrests have been announced at this time. The department is asking for information from anyone that might have knowledge of the shooting. The number to call is 334-241-2631.