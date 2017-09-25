Alagasco Changing to Spire

The state’s largest natural gas distributor is changing its name. Alagasco is becoming Spire. Company officials say the change was made to better reflect its expanding customer base. Alagasco has around 425-thousand customers in Alabama, but it also has customers in Mississippi and Missouri. Besides becoming Spire, the company has a new logo and color theme. Service and construction workers for Spire will wear bright orange uniforms. Also, monthly bills will arrive in an orange envelope. The overhauled website offers several new features that will allow customers to conduct their business with spire over the phone.