Alabama State University hosts 'Sting A Thon'

Alabama State University hosted its third annual “I Love ASU – Sting A Thon” over the weekend at the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Numerous local musicians performed for the crowd of hundreds who came out to support ASU despite the rain.

ASU President, Dr. Leon Wilson says the ‘Sting A Thon’ gives people the opportunity to show their support and give back to the University. ASU’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Zillah Fluker said ASU has existed this long because of the Marion Nine, who founded the University in 1867.

The three hour event served as the culmination of the ASU 150 giving campaign that started on March 1.