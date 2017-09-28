Alabama State University Holds Concert for Hurricane Relief

Alabama State University is asking for contributions to its Hurricane Relief Efforts. “Project Nobody Left Behind” is intended to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. ASU’s Theater and Dance Department is hosting a concert to aid relief efforts. The concert starts at 7 pm tomorrow, but collections of supplies and monetary donations will begin an hour beforehand at the Leila Barlow Theater. They are asking for donations of basic supplies, like toiletries, towels, cleaning materials, first aid kits, batteries and canned goods, among other things. Admission to the concert is a donation of supplies or money.