Alabama Sets Record High for Exports

Exports from Alabama-made products totaled nearly $20.6 billion last years, according to the governor's office. The number is a record high for exports in the state. The previous record was $19.6 billion in 2012. Alabama Department of Commerce's Office of International Trade says exports of Alabama-made transportation products include automobiles, aircraft parts, chemicals and metals. They were shipped to 189 countries last year. Commerce Department data states that Canada, China, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom were top markets for Alabama-made products.