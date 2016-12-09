Alabama Miscalculated Graduation Rates

Alabama's 89 percent graduation rate is not accurate, but it may be months before the correct numbers are revealed. A review of the state's graduation rates by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Inspector General shows the state misstated its rates by counting students who received Alabama Occupational Diplomas in its numbers and by not properly overseeing local school systems' awarding of class credits, resulting in some diplomas that weren't honestly earned. Superintendent Michael Sentance says the department is establishing an internal audit unit to ensure protocols and procedures are followed.