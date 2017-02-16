Al Senate names Bill after Basketball Star

Buckle up even if you’re not the driver is the message the Alabama Senate is sending to help regulate behavior on the roads. Senator Quinton Ross of Montgomery introduced a new piece of legislation, Senate Bill 73 which requires all back-seat passengers to wear seat belts.

Ross said the bill will ensure that in the event of an accident people are not thrown from the car. Although, the state has booster laws for children, this bill specifically speaks to people riding in the back seat that have access to a seat belt. Ross added drivers will now have to think about the occupancy of the car and how many people are riding in the car in order to ensure safety for all passengers.

The bill is being called the Roderic Scott Seat Belt Safety Act, named after the scholar athlete from Lee High School, who was killed in a wreck last year. Scott was riding in the back seat of a vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. This bill has passed the Senate and will now move to the House.