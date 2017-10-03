2017 Physics Nobel Prize Honors Work On Gravitational Waves; Win For U.S. Team

Three colleagues, Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Barish, and Kip S. Thorne, have won the 2017 Nobel Prize in physics, for their contributions to work that led to the observation of gravitational waves — something that happened for the first time in 2015.

Although three winners were announced, the award is being split in half — one half to Weiss and the other to Barish and Thorne. The prize comes with a cash award of 9 million Swedish krona — around $1.1 million.

Last year's Nobel in physics went to three theoretical researchers for, as NPR's Camila Domonoske reported, "their insights into the odd behavior of matter in unusual phases, like superconductors, superfluid films and some kinds of magnets."

This is the second announcement in a string of Nobel Prize awards that run through Monday. Yesterday, three Americans won the prize in medicine for their work on the circadian rhythm.

